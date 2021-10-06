Namibia: Omusati Granite Donates to Orphanage Homes

6 October 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Omusati Granite, a company extracting marble and granite, has donated food to hundreds of orphaned children at various orphanage homes and soup kitchens in the informal settlements of Katutura.

The food items included maize meal, white bread flour, Marathon sugar, macaroni and rice.

The beneficiaries include the Sunshine Kindergarten Soup Kitchen, Boomerang Soup Kitchen, Porridge Storage Feeding Programme, Hope Village, Prayer House of Orphanage, Orlindi Safety Home and Havana Soup Kitchen.

The donation was made as part of the company's corporate social responsibility, through which it gives back to society and in support of improving the lives of the less fortunate.

The company's general manager, Leo (who prefers not to reveal his surname), said at the event that the company believes in efforts to support deserving local communities and helping the needy.

"The donation seeks to let them know that during this pandemic, they are not forgotten and alone but rather remembered and loved," he noted.

