Namibia: Oshakati Boxing Bonanza On Saturday

Close to 70 boxers will climb into the ring on Friday in the MTC Kilimanjaro Boxing Club's bonanza set for the Oshakati Sports Stadium.

Head of the MTC Kilimanjaro Boxing Club, Joseph Benhard, said the bonanza will see boxers from the Ohangwena, Oshikoto, Oshana, Omusati and Kunene regions exchanging blows.

The club last staged an event in March this year before contact sports was halted by government.

Benhard told this publication that the reason for the event is to prepare boxers for the upcoming MTC Namibia Youth Games, which will be staged in Windhoek in December.

"It will be our first bonanza since sports was allowed to return to action. We feel the northern regions did not perform well at the youth games last year, so we decided to create this platform to hand them an opportunity to prepare for the tough test that is lying ahead of them," he said.

The bonanza will also serve as an opportunity to identify potential boxers who will compete in a professional boxing event that's scheduled for next year.

"We are going to have our big event next year. It will focus on professional boxers only. I feel we are obligated to give our young boxers the opportunity to realise their dreams, and that's what we are trying to do," Benhard added.

The bonanza will start on Friday at 16h00, and is free of charge.