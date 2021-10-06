Namibia: NPFL Transitional League to Resume Soon... As Lower Divisions Enter Quarterfinals

The Namibia Premier Football League (NPFL) leaders are finalising logistics surrounding the resumption of the transitional league before they properly announce the dates and venues.

"We are in the final stages of planning, and will soon dish out details around the league's recommencement," was all league director Mabos Vries was willing to share with New Era Sport yesterday.

The NPFL, which is a fully-fledged professional league that replaced the expelled Namibia Premier League, was officially launched on 17 April this year and was scheduled to end in July.

A couple of matches in the transitional league were played before play was halted by a ban on contact sports in June, as part of government's efforts to curb the spread of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Now that the ban has been lifted and the number of spectators increased to 150, many football lovers are looking forward to the return of premier league action.

The transitional league is in preparation for the league proper that was slated to commence in August 2021 and end in June 2022.

The NPFL consists of 12 teams, being Black Africa, Citizens, Young African, Civics, Orlando Pirates, Blue Waters, Young Brazilians, Tura Magic, Mighty Gunners, Eleven Arrows, Tigers and Julinho Sporting.

The league also oversees the running of three first division streams (Southern, North-West, North-East), 14 regional second division leagues as well as the Women's Super League.

Meanwhile, the Southern Stream First Division (SSFD), resumed action two weeks ago, and will this weekend play quarter-final matches of its bounce-back league.

Murs Markus, SSFD vice-chairperson, told this publication that they expect stiff competition from the various teams.

"The quarter-final stage is due to be played this weekend in Keetmanshoop and Swakopmund. All teams are prepared for the quarters-finals and eager to win, so we are expecting nothing but fireworks," he said.

On Saturday, the J Stephanus Stadium in Keetmanshoop will host a match between DTS Hopsol and Dates Eleven at 15h00, as well as Try Again against Ramblers at 17h00.

The Swakopmund Football Club Stadium will host Spoilers against Western Spurs at 14h00, as well as Blue Boys against Khomas Nampol at 16h00.

The semi-finals will take place the following day at the same stadiums.

Meanwhile, the North-East First Division will also resume this weekend with second-leg matches of groups 1, 2 and 3.