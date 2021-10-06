South Africa: Cofimvaba Gets New Science Facility

6 October 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande and Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane will today launch and unveil an Innovation Science Facility in Cofimvaba, Eastern Cape.

The state-of-the-art science centre equipped with advanced green technologies is located in Cofimvaba, in the Intsika Yethu Local Municipality, under the Chris Hani District Municipality.

In a statement, the Eastern Cape Provincial Government said that the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) and its partners, through identified strategic objectives, has collaborated with the Department of Basic Education as well as the Eastern Cape Department of Education, in the establishment of the Science Centre.

"The facility will cater for and promote science awareness among the youth and the broader community in the Chris Hani District Municipality, including school-going learners and teachers. The facility will form a hub for Maths, Science and Technology activities with training venues and permanent Science exhibitions," the provincial government said.

The centre is also aimed at hosting teacher development programmes initiated by, and in close cooperation with the Queenstown Provincial Teacher Development Institute, as well as provide laboratory services to surrounding schools.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X