South Africa: Cofimvaba Gets New Science Facility

Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande and Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane will today launch and unveil an Innovation Science Facility in Cofimvaba, Eastern Cape.

The state-of-the-art science centre equipped with advanced green technologies is located in Cofimvaba, in the Intsika Yethu Local Municipality, under the Chris Hani District Municipality.

In a statement, the Eastern Cape Provincial Government said that the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) and its partners, through identified strategic objectives, has collaborated with the Department of Basic Education as well as the Eastern Cape Department of Education, in the establishment of the Science Centre.

"The facility will cater for and promote science awareness among the youth and the broader community in the Chris Hani District Municipality, including school-going learners and teachers. The facility will form a hub for Maths, Science and Technology activities with training venues and permanent Science exhibitions," the provincial government said.

The centre is also aimed at hosting teacher development programmes initiated by, and in close cooperation with the Queenstown Provincial Teacher Development Institute, as well as provide laboratory services to surrounding schools.