South Africa: MEC Anroux Marais Congratulates Team Western Cape On 2nd Place Finish At the National Indigenous Games

6 October 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Minister Marais congratulates team Western Cape on 2nd place finish at the National Indigenous Games

Team Western Cape claimed an overall second position with seven (7) medals in the recent National Indigenous Games Tournament held in EThekwini, Kwa-Zulu Natal from 24 - 29 September 2021.

Indigenous Games are now included as priority sporting codes in the country. These games are formalized in the following nine different sporting codes at the national festival:

Dibeke

Diketo

Drie Stokkies

Iintonga

Jukskei

Kgati

Kho - kho

Morabaraba

Ncuva

Minister Anroux Marais said, "Despite the challenges that came with Covid-19 compliance measures, rules and regulations, our team was well prepared and I congratulate them for their stellar performance and attaining our highest rank yet. Our history need not be lost as older generations pass on. Team Western Cape is from amongst the best indigenous games players in the province and country at large. We will continue to support them keep these games alive in our communities so that future generations can celebrate our heritage. By excelling in these games, these players will revive and popularise our unique heritage"

The medals that brought home the second place victory came from the following teams:

Gold medals:

Jukskei Ladies team

Jukskei Men's team

IIntonga Senior Female

Silver medals:

IIntonga Senior Male

Diketo Female

Bronze medals:

Kgati team

Kho-Kho Female team

Team Lead on the Indigenous Games, Mr. Philasande Macwili said, "Although not all the teams climbed the podium for medals, the entire team did very well on and off the field. They were extremely disciplined, and they complied with every Covid-19 protocol and regulation. Every participant was issued with a mask and face-shield, whilst their coaches captured their temperature daily, ensured that they sanitize, often including before and after each game and kept in small groups".

Indigenous games indeed contribute to social development, the African identity, promoting cultural diversity; education and training; international relations and most importantly social inclusion

