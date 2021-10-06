South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz Activates Court Watching Brief Unit Following Arrest of 2 Suspects for Murder of Scarlett Cottle

press release

Today, the Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, welcomes the arrest of two suspects in the murder of Scarlett Cottle last week. He has said that he will instruct the departmental Court Watching Brief Unit to follow the case closely to ensure that the suspects are brought to book.

In a separate matter, Minister Fritz is also devastated by the murder of Phumeza Madze allegedly by her partner in Manenberg on Monday night. It is reported that the woman was physically assaulted and stabbed to death. Her three-year-old daughter witnessed her killing. Minister Fritz has indicated that he would engage the Department of Social Development and ensure that the young girl receives counseling. He has also called on the South African Police Service to do everything in its power to ensure that the suspect is caught and faces the full might of the law.

In another matter, a 49-year-old male suspect has been released on bail after he was charged with sexual assault for exposing his genitals to a group of girls aged nine to 16 years. One of the girls is his daughter. The man has been released on bail by the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court after the detective attached to the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit failed to arrive at court. The Minister has indicated that he will ask the Court Watching Brief to follow up on the matter to establish why the detective did not arrive at court.

Minister Fritz said, "we are monitoring these cases very closely. It is very important to us that justice is served in gang-related and gender-based violence cases. We need to establish and reinforce the perception that there are consequences for these heinous crimes committed against our women and children, often by the very people who are supposed to ensure their protection."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Fritz continued, "so we are working hard to monitor these and many other such cases. The murder of Sinawo Mani, the grade 4 pupil from Silverstream Primary who was murdered over the weekend, is another one. I read that his aunty said he was on his way to the shop to buy chicken feet when he was caught in the crossfire. What we therefore have is a situation in which our women and children can't do the normal things of life, like go to the shop. We can not accept this. We are not going to back down from this fight."

Fritz continued, "we need to ensure that SAPS officers are doing the best work that they possibly can in this fight. I am shocked at reports that the detective didn't show up at court in the sexual assault case in Mitchells Plain. That is unacceptable, and we are going to get to the bottom of that. Our citizens are depending on us and we cannot let them down."

Minister Fritz concluded, "I want to again appeal to members of our communities to stand with us in this fight. Come forward with any information that you have which may assist the police in investigations. Together, we are going to win this fight."

Anyone with information about the incident that could assist the police in their investigations is urged to contact police on 08600 10111 or via the MySAPS App.