South Africa: MEC Debbie Schäfer Congratulates Western Cape Winners of National Teaching Awards

I am thrilled to congratulate our provincial winners of National Teaching Awards (NTAs), announced this morning during a hybrid event streamed live from Gauteng. Our provincial nominees have done us extremely proud with exceptional results.
Our nominees who placed in the top three nationally for their categories are:
Best Teacher Award (new category): Dr Mariette Wheeler, Protea Heights Academy, Brackenfell - WINNER
Excellence in Secondary School Leadership: Ms Renate van der Westhuizen, Apex High School, Blue Downs, Eerste River - WINNER
Excellence in Special Needs Teaching: Mr Jevonn Cloete, Rusthof LSEN School, Rusthof, Strand - WINNER
Excellence in Teaching Physical Sciences (FET): Ms Danielle van Eck, Protea Heights Academy, Brackenfell - SECOND PLACE
Excellence in Technology-Enhanced, Teaching and Learning Award: Ms Nikki Potgieter, La Rochelle Girls' Primary School, Paarl - SECOND PLACE
Excellence in Grade R Teaching: Ms Cecilia de Vries, Langebaanweg Primary School, Langebaan - THIRD PLACE
Excellence in Primary School Leadership: Ms Anthea Williams, Dorothea School, Stellenbosch - THIRD PLACE
S/Hero Award (new category): Mr Chadley Davids, Protea Heights Academy, Brackenfell - THIRD PLACE
National Learner Award (companion award to the NTAs): Mr Alessio Marcus, Beacon Hill High School, Beacon Hill, Mitchells Plain - THIRD PLACE
I congratulate each of them for this achievement, which is especially welcome after the tough year and a half in education. It is quite something for our province to have 9 of our 14 nominees place in the top three nationally.
All teachers, governing bodies and district officials were invited to submit nominations, based on the criteria contained in the Nomination and Information Guide. Our provincial awards ceremony was held on 3 September, and our provincial winners became our nominees for the national awards. They have all made us extremely proud, whether they won their category or not.
We will celebrate them, and the contribution of all the committed teachers of the Western Cape, for the entire month of October. Teachers truly are the backbone of society and I urge all Western Cape residents to join us in our #ThankATeacher campaign, and recognise the profound impact they continue to have on our lives.
Previous winners of these awards have gone on to do really great things in education, and we have no doubt that these will as well. Congratulations - we are SUPER proud of you.