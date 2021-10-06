Eritrea: Who Supports Dissemination and Validation of Preliminary Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child Health, Adolescent, Ageing & Nutrition - Short Program Review Findings 4-6 October 2021

document

The State of Eritrea has made huge strides in improving the health and wellbeing of women and children since independence. This is primarily due to the strong political commitment to social development, particularly the drive to improve the lives of the mothers and children.

In line with the government's SDGs commitment, Eritrea in 2017 conducted a review of the RMNCAH, Nutrition and Ageing programs and developed the Integrated RMNCAH, N & HAA Strategic plan 2017 -2021 with support from WHO, UNICEF and UNFPA at country and regional level. This plan delineated the objectives, strategies, priority actions and specific activities, together with national targets and milestones to be attained during the implementation period. This strategic plan has guided the implementation of sexual and reproductive health, maternal and new-born health, child health, adolescent health, nutrition, and healthy ageing including during the COVID pandemic.

Taking cognizance of the impending end date of the 2017/ 2021 strategic plan, the Ministry of Health with support from WHO, UNFPA and UNICEF undertook a comprehensive review of the RMNCAH, Nutrition and Ageing strategic plan 2017-2021 under the guidance of an international expert engaged by WHO and the WCO/ MCAT technical team. The newly released WHO Short Program Review tools and approaches were used.

The results of the review were disseminated on 04/10/2021in a national workshop attended by Director CDS, WR Eritrea, UNFPA Country Rep a.i., UNICEF Representative, MOH RMNCAAH Unit heads and focal points, Zoba health Directors, FCH focal points from all Zobas. Among others the review highlighted trends in attainment of set targets for the period under review at national and Zoba level. Additionally, critical indicators and areas that need focused attention in the new strategic plan were identified. Following the dissemination, discussions are ongoing with the Zoba teams to clarify issues, identify bottlenecks and define relevant actionable solutions to identified challenges. The findings will be used to define strategic priorities in the new strategic plan 2022-2026.

Eritrea was one of the countries in Africa that attained MDG 4, and one of the few that were on track for MDG 5. We believe that collectively we can design strategies and priority actions to ensure the survival, health and wellbeing of Eritrean men, women, adolescents and children across the life-course towards attainment of SDG and GPW 13 related goal and targets.