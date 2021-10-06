Uganda: 13 High Court Judges Transferred, Deployed

A total of 13 judges of the High Court have been transferred and deployed to new duty stations.

According to a circular released last evening by the Judiciary, of the 13 judges, seven have been transferred to new stations while the five are newly appointed judges who have been deployed to their duty stations.

"Following the appointment of new judges, the following deployments and transfers have been made. The deployments of newly appointed judges take immediate effect while the transfers are effective on November 08, 2021," read the circular signed off by Principal Judge, Dr Flavian Zeija.

Instructions

It added: "The judges on transfer are required to complete matters in advanced stages at their current stations before relocation to the new stations and may not take on new matters."

In August, President Museveni appointed five judges of the High Court and two justices of the Court of Appeal.

Those appointed to High Court were Tom Chemutai Tom, Mr Lawrence Tweyanze, Mr Vincent Wagona, Ms Alice Komuhangi, and Ms Florence Nakachwa.

Those appointed to Court of Appeal included Justice Eva Luswata Kavuma (formerly High Court judge), and Mr Christopher Gashirabake (former deputy Solicitor General).