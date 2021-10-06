Uganda: Government Seeks Access to Oil Cash

The government has tabled an amendment to the Public Finance Management Act, 2015, to allow the Uganda National Oil Company (Unoc) to access proceeds from the sale of petroleum arising from the state participating interest.

Unoc is the statutory body mandated to handle the country's commercial interests in the oil sector.

The Cabinet sitting on September 6 approved provisions of amendments to the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), first passed in 2015, to streamline management of government finances

The PFMA Bill was tabled yesterday by the State minister of Energy, Mr Sidronius Opolot Okasai, to Parliament chaired by Deputy Speaker Anita Among, who sent it to the Committee of Natural Resources for consideration.

According to the Bill, the government wants to amend the interpretation of petroleum revenue to exclude "proceeds from the sale of petroleum arising out of the state participating interest in the applicable petroleum agreements."

Justification

Mr Ali Ssekatawa, the director for legal and corporate affairs at Petroleum Authority of Uganda, told Daily Monitor last evening that the Bill will enable Unoc transact properly by law and in a business manner.

"We shall be paying the petroleum transport in kind. We shall calculate the costs and pay in terms of petroleum," Mr Ssekatawa said in an interview.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For instance, he said, they will be able to pay costs such as transport for the petroleum to the sea in terms of crude oil at source.

He said the Bill, if passed, will help the government to avoid potential default since the costs and others will be paid at source before the crude oil reaches the market.

Mr Ssekatawa said the Bill will allow Unoc to meet its contractual obligation in time without having to wait and go through a long process of allocation of funds.

He explained that the PFMA indicated that gross petroleum revenue collection should be put in the Consolidated Fund first and then ask for funds to pay for other costs such as transport, thereafter, which he said wasn't business-like.

He said the amendment Bill, if passed, will enable Unoc to pay services such as transport at source in kind and later book the net revenue in the Petroleum Fund.

Mr Ssekatawa said the retained funds will only be used by Unoc.