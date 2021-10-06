Mozambique: Covid-19 - 19 New Cases and No Deaths

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Tuesday reported a further 19 new cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

12 of the new cases were men and seven were women. One was a child under 15 years of age. No positive cases at all were reported from six of the 11 provinces, including Maputo city. There were 12 cases from Zambezia (63.2 per cent of the total), two each from Cabo Delgado, Nampula and Maputo province and one from Gaza.

According to a Ministry of Health Tuesday press release, since the start of the pandemic 910,904 people had been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 511 of them in the previous 24 hours. 492 of those tests yielded negative results, while 19 people tested positive for the virus. This brought the total number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique to 150,826.

The positivity rate (the percentage of people tested found to be carrying the virus) on Tuesday was 3.7 per cent - a considerable increase on the 0.7 per cent reported on Monday.

In Zambezia, the only province with a significant number of cases, the positivity rate was 11.9 per cent.

Over the same 24 hour period, three Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (one in Cabo Delgado, one in Niassa and one in Maputo), and three new cases were admitted (one in Niassa, one in Zambezia and one in Maputo).

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment centres remained 21, the same as on Monday. Six of these patients were in Nampula, five in Maputo, five in Niassa, two in Zambezia, two in Inhambane, and one in Gaza.

No Covid-19 deaths were reported on Tuesday, and so the Mozambican death toll from the disease remained 1,919.

The Ministry release also reported that, over the previous 24 hours, 22 people were declared fully recovered from Covid-19 (13 in Inhambane, five in Zambezia and four in Tete). The total number of recoveries now stands at 147,605, or 97.9 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases fell slightly, from 1,301 on Monday to 1,298 on Tuesday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Maputo city, 596 (45.9 per cent of the total); Nampula, 373; Cabo Delgado, 204; Maputo province, 38; Inhambane, 37; Zambezia, 16; Niassa, 14; Gaza, 12; Manica, seven; and Sofala, one. There were no active cases at all in Tete.