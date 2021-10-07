Nigeria: U.S. to Build New $319m Consulate General in Lagos

The United States has awarded a $319 million contract for the building of a new Consulate General in Lagos.

A statement signed by the Information Specialist, Public Affairs Section (PAS),

U.S. Consulate General in Lagos, Temitayo Famutimi, said the Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations has announced Design-Build Award for the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos.

The statement further revealed that the Department of State has awarded Federal, LLC of Lombard, Illinois the $319 million design-build contract for the new U.S. Consulate General in Lagos, Nigeria.

The statement read that the 12.2-acre site for the new Consulate General is part of Eko Atlantic, a development led by South Energyx Nigeria Limited in collaboration with Lagos State.

It said the location will provide the future diplomatic campus and its neighbours with access to sustainable, modern infrastructure, including an 8.5 km seawall designed to protect the city from rising sea levels and coastal erosion.

According to the statement, Ennead Architects of New York, New York is the design architect, revealing that the new Consulate General will provide a modern, resilient platform for diplomacy in Nigeria and is expected to be completed in 2027.

The statement noted that since the start of the Department's Capital Security Construction Programme in 1999, the Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations (OBO) has completed 168 new diplomatic facilities, adding that OBO currently has more than 50 active projects, either in design or under construction worldwide.

It said OBO provides safe, secure, functional and resilient facilities that represent the U.S. government to the host nation and that support U.S. diplomats in advancing U.S. foreign policy objectives abroad.