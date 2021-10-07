Nigeria: Reactions Trail Senate's Confirmation of EFCC Nominee Who Has CV With Date Discrepancies

The EFCC board appointee's CV portrayed him as having started school a year before his birth.

The Nigerian Senate has been criticised for confirming a member of the board of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) with curriculum vitae containing date discrepancies on Tuesday.

The date discrepancies on the CV of Yahaya Muhammad from Yobe State were identified by a senator representing Jigawa North East, Hassan Hadejia.

After reviewing Mr Muhammed's credentials, Mr Hadejia said the nominee's CV portrayed him as having started primary school before he was born.

He said the CV which gave Mr Muhammed's date of birth as 29 September 1969, indicated he started school in 1968.

Mr Hadejia said, "Let me bring to the notice of the House, certain discrepancies in the report that are contradictory, especially with regard to one of the nominees, Alhaji Yahaya Muhammad, on page 8.

"The nominee, according to the record before us, started his primary school before he was born. There is also an overlap in the sequence of his educational experience because here, he was born on 29 September 1969 and he started his Central Primary school in 1968."

Pointing out to another discrepancy, the senator said the CV showed Mr Muhammed "was in Borno Teachers College from 1975 and 1988, while simultaneously he was in the College of Administration Studies from 1980 to 1981."

The development was greeted with mixed reactions from different quarters.

Some Nigerians across social media platforms called out members of the Senate for going ahead with Mr Muhammed's confirmation without any explanation on the date discrepancies spotted on his CV.

On Twitter, Rinu Oduala, a right activist, with username, @SavvyRinu, said "The Nigerian Senate just appointed a member of EFCC board, but there is a problem.

"The man's records showed he was in primary school in 1968 but he claims he was born in 1969. In spite of this, he was confirmed by Ovie-Agege... "

Reacting to the development on Facebook, Busayo Femi said "That is a person who is coming to be in charge of investigation! It's a pity

Also on Facebook, Veronica Esedebe said, "What a funny government. He (Mr Muhammed) wasn't asked to explain or submit his credentials for verification. That is why this country is in this state. Everything goes. It's a pity.

The lack of pride and shamelessness is simply astonishing!

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Mr Muhammed along with four other nominees as the new members of the board of the EFCC.

The other appointees are George Abang Ekungu, Secretary (Cross River); Luqman Muhammed (Edo); Anumba Adaeze (Enugu); and Kola Adesina (Kwara).

The confirmation came barely two weeks after the Senate received President Muhammadu Buhari's request for the nominees to be confirmed.

The Chairman of the Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, Suleiman Kwari, said the nominees appeared before the panel for screening and gave "in-depth responses to questions posed by the committee."

Mr Kwari, who read the report of the panel, confirmed further that there was no adverse security report or petition against any of them.

He did not say if Mr Muhammed clarified the date discrepancies on his CV.