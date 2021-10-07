Nigeria/Central African Republic: World Cup Qualifiers - Super Eagles Want Six Points Against Central African Republic, Says Musa

6 October 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Nigeria is yet to drop any point in the race to Qatar 2022

The captain of the Nigeria national football team, Ahmed Musa, has declared the Super Eagles will be gunning for the maximum points available in their World Cup qualifying games against the Central African Republic.

The Eagles have a double-header against CAR on Thursday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos and on Sunday in Douala.

Musa, who is on the cusp of a century appearance for the Super Eagles, said the team is keen to get the six points now so the last set of games against Liberia and Cape Verde would become mere formalities

"We have a mission, which is to collect all the six points from the two matches and make things easier for ourselves in the last two matches against Liberia and Cape Verde.

"Then, we can focus on the knockout matches of March next year," Musa said in a statement issued by the NFF on Wednesday.

All 23 players invited by Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr are now at the Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island following the arrival on Tuesday evening of goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.

The Nigerian contingent will fly into Douala on Saturday morning, for the game that will start at 2 pm Cameroon time on Sunday, and fly to Abuja immediately after the game.

Thursday's encounter at the Teslim Balogun Stadium will start at 5 p.m.

The Confederation of African Football has permitted the NFF to admit only 5,000 spectators at the game.

CAF appointed Mauritanian official Abdel Aziz Bouh as referee for Thursday's encounter, and he will be assisted by compatriots Hamedine Diba (assistant referee 1), Abderrahmane War (assistant referee 2), and Moussa Diou (fourth official).

The referee assessor is Jerome Efong Nzolo from Gabon and the match commissioner is Marcelin Gaha Djiadeu from Cameroon while Nigerian Dr. Ozi Salami Abdulrahim will be the medical officer.

