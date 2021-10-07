Nigeria: Bandits Kill 19, Including Children, Raze Houses, Shops in Zamfara

Residents say the bandits operated in their village for many hours Tuesday night.

At least 19 people have been reported killed as bandits raided Kuryar Madaro village in Zamfara State Tuesday night.

The attack comes barely 24 hours after the police commissioner in the state, Ayuba Elkana, visited special force operatives posted to strategic locations on the Shinkafi-Kaura Namoda road.

Kuryar Madaro is in Kaura Namoda local government area but shares boundaries with Zurmi and Shinkafi, two of the local government areas worst hit by banditry in the state.

Unnamed sources told BBC Hausa, as monitored by Premium Times, that the bandits attacked the village for several hours.

They said the outlaws looted shops and stole domestic animals.

A local source, Mustapha Mai Leda, confirmed the attack to this newspaper.

"We have buried 19 people killed by the bandits. Several others with various degrees of injuries have been hospitalised. Among those killed were children and women who could not run away during the attack."

Another unnamed source said 13 houses and 16 vehicles, including those belonging to the police, were burnt down by the bandits.

The police spokesperson in the state, Mohammed Shehu, confirmed the attack but did not give details.