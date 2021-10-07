Rwanda/Uganda: Ex-Amavubi Stars Tip Rwanda to Beat Uganda in WC Clash

Football legends who played for the national team are confident that head coach Vincent Mashami and his boys have what it takes to beat Uganda in Thursday 's 2022 World Cup qualifier at Kigali Stadium.

The Uganda Cranes have won more matches than Amavubi in recent matches but veteran midfielder Jean Baptiste Mugiraneza Migi, who has been following the team's training sessions prior to the game, is confident the squad that Mashami has at his disposal has the quality that Rwanda needs to beat their neighbors.

"It's possible that Amavubi can beat Uganda because the coach [Mashami] has got a quality squad of young but talented players in his team. I was able to follow their training sessions and, if they play a team and stay focused, I have a feeling that they will win the game against Uganda," he said.

"They [Uganda] are not a world-class team nor are they invincible. They are a team like others and the boys just need to come into the game with confidence that they can do it, that it is possible [to win the game]," he added.

Amavubi's all time top goal scorer, Olivier Karekezi, was part of Amavubi team that beat Uganda 1-0 in Kampala when the two teams faced fighting for a ticket to the CAN 2004.

Former striker Jimmy Gatete scored the lone goal that separated both sides, a result that the Ugandans will not easily forget.

As the two sides meet again in Kigali, Karekezi said "They must play as a team and avoid unnecessary mistakes if they are to get a result. The team, from the captain, must also make sure that there is communication while on the pitch," the former Amavubi skipper said.

"The players must capitalise the chances, plenty or a few, in front of the goal," he added.

Despite the fact that previous results show that Uganda are a better side, Eric Nshimiyimana trusts the threat that Rwanda can pose to the Ugandans when they meet in today's world Cup qualifier.

"The first thing is to head into the game determined and give the best they can to get a win," the AS Kigali coach noted.

After the game in Kigali, Rwanda will travel to Uganda ahead of a return leg slated on Sunday, October 10.