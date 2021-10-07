Nigeria: Osinbajo to Represent Buhari At Pre-UN Climate Conference Cop 26 Meetings in UK

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, will represent President Muhammadu Buhari at a series of meetings hosted by the United Nations ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference-a.k.a COP 26, holding later this month from October 31-November 12 in Glassgow, Scotland, in the United Kingdom.

The meetings to be held in London on Friday October 8, will focus on the issues around a just and equitable Energy Transition towards the attainment of the global target of Net-Zero emissions by 2050.

Osinbajo, who had spoken earlier at the UN High-Level Dialogue on Energy, has been articulating the Federal Government's view that as the international community proceeds towards the Net-Zero emissions target, there is the need to ensure that the transition is just and equitable taking into consideration the status of developing nations like Nigeria who will still depend on gas projects in the period of the transition.

There has been concerns expressed by developing countries like Nigeria that the plan to defund gas projects by a number of developed countries and certain multilateral agencies could rub developing countries like Nigeria wrongly, especially as such countries only contribute very minimal percentage of the fossil fuel emissions.

Laolu Akande, the Spokesman to the Vice President, confirmed that the VP would indeed be representing the President at the event being organised by UN energy this weekend in London.