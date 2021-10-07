South Africa: 'I Wish I Could Shut Up, but I Can't, and I Won't' - the Global Legacy of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu

analysis

Diminutive in height but a skyscraper of moral conscience, the Arch stands tall among the world's justice seekers and peacemakers. Already an exceptional legacy figure, he starts a new decade this week as a consistent, uncompromised, fiercely independent affirming voice of healing, justice, faith and unconditional love. And he still won't shut up.

"The black voice that wins the broadest acceptance amongst blacks in South Africa these days -- and thus grates the most on the ears and consciences of the whites -- happens to belong to an irrepressible Anglican churchman, Bishop Desmond M Tutu," wrote Joseph Lelyveld in The New York Times in 1982, two years before now Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for bravely and eloquently speaking truth to power against his country's draconian racist policies that had been in place since 1948.

Tutu celebrates his 90th birthday in Cape Town on 7 October 2021.

