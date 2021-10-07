Rwanda: Over 1,000 Outstanding Teachers Get Motorcycles, Laptops

A total of 1,008 teachers across Rwanda have been awarded motorcycles and laptops for their outstanding contribution to education.

This was part of national celebrations to mark the World Teachers' Day, which falls on October 5.

They also received certificates of appreciation.

The awards were at different levels - national, provincial, district and sector.

Five teachers were recognised at the national level, 21 at the provincial level, with each receiving a motorcycle and a laptop.

One-fifty, who were awarded at the district level, and another 832 at the sector level received a laptop.

Speaking during the main awards ceremony in Kigali on Tuesday, Paul Umukunzi, Director General, Rwanda TVET Board, commended teachers for their service and hard work.

He particularly acknowledged their role during the Covid pandemic.

"This is to simply say 'thank you' to all of you for all your efforts in teaching the young generations of this country," he said.

Umukunzi said those recognised were selected on the basis of their outstanding contribution toward promoting use of technology, especially during the pandemic, curbing sexual violence against children, and fostering team work, among others.

"We hope these awards will help them in their teaching vocation, we hope laptops will help improve their technology skills and ease their work," he noted.

Jean-Jacques Nsanzamahoro, a TVET teacher from Nyanza, was awarded for innovatively engaging his students to recycle construction materials and use them to fix school premises.

He said such awards motivate teachers to even do more and better.