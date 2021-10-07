Rwanda: Heavy Rains Cause Large Cracks on Huye-Nyamagabe Road

6 October 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Moïse M. Bahati

The road from Huye to Nyamagabe in the Southern Province has become impassable after part of it cracked due to recent heavy rains.

The damaged part is located at Nkungu near Nyamagabe town and as a result, Kigali-Huye-Nyamagabe-Rusizi road is impassable, Police said on Wednesday, October 6.

People were advised to use the Kigali-Karongi-Nyamasheke-Rusizi as an alternative route, as renovation works on the damaged road are underway.

The 53km Huye-Nyamagabe road, also known as Huye-Kitabi, connects the Southern and Western Provinces.

According to the Rwanda Meteorology Agency, Nyamagabe, Rusizi and Nyamasheke are some of the districts which are likely to witnesses the highest amount of rainfall during this rainy season which ends in December.

