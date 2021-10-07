Rwanda: Ruhengeri Hospital Gets 10 Extra ICU Beds

Ruhengeri Referral Hospital in Musanze District has received 10 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds as a donation from the Czech Republic, which was delivered by the Ministry of Health.

The new beds are said to be of higher quality than the ones previously used at the hospital.

Ruhengeri hospital had six ICU beds which used to provide critical medical care for acutely ill patients.

The new ICU beds are said to have more equipment which will help caregivers provide quality medical treatment. Photo by Moise M. Bahati.

"The ICU beds we had were not as equipped as the ones we have received; we believe that these new ones will enable us to provide quality health care to patients in need of critical treatment," said Dr. Philbert Muhire, the Director General of Ruhengeri Referral Hospital. "Sometimes, depending on the condition of a patient, we would refer them to hospitals in Kigali where they would get better ICU treatment. The new beds have equipment which will ensure patient safety, for example, patients with heart diseases, and the security of the caregivers."

Dr. Muhire added that the new beds came at the time the hospital had acquired new buildings with improved facilities.

The Czech manufacturer Linet donated the ICU beds to the Ministry of Health, before they were delivered to Ruhengeri Hospital.

"We are happy to have donated these 10 LINET ICU beds through the Ministry of Health and in collaboration with our local partner Achelis," said David Hledik, LINET Area Sales Manager for Southeast Africa. "The selected models Eleganza 1 come with sophisticated features with emphasis on hygiene, safety and comfort for patients. They are made of materials that are light, washable and easy to handle in order to reduce the physically strenuous everyday routine of caregivers."

Although ICU beds became more valuable during the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr. Muhire added that the ones they have received will be used by all patients who need critical medical treatment.