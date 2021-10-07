Tanzania: Kundo Challenges Tpc to Be Innovative

DEPUTY Minister for Information and Communication Technology, Mathew Kundo has underscored the need for the Tanzania Post Corporation to be innovative and use technological advancement to offer the best and quality services.

He gave the statement on Wednesday when launching the Postal online shop during celebrations of the World Post Day, saying they should capture the technical advancement to offer quality services.

Kundo said if they use the technology positively, then it will ease service delivery thus increase efficiency compared to the traditional physical services.

He said the TPC should come up with a system in which, all their services must be digitised and be online for the majority to access. He also challenged them to cope with the current market demand.

"You must embrace the "innovate to recover" theme as they must be guided by the needs saying the online shop being among the products.

The deputy minister said the postal online shop came at an ideal time now that the world is under the Covid-19 pandemic, as the world is mostly opting for online services in a number of avenues.

He said online business is the world trend saying majority of small entrepreneurs are using the platform to shop and market their products thus postal online shop has given their customer a better deal.

However, he said, to make it comfortable for their customers they must ensure they have in place the best infrastructures for the shop to carry the needed transactions.

Mr Kundo said with the technological changes and the public motivation to embrace its usage, it will be challenging for any institution to prosper and excel without the use of technology.

During his tour at the Tanzania Standard (Newspapers) Limited (TSN) pavilion, the deputy minister advised the company management to see how best it will market the commercial print and E-paper, so that majority of the readers can enjoy and get the newspapers at their fingertips.

"E-paper must be well marketed and it is ideal because even those in remote areas can access it and it is easy to deliver compared to hard copies," he said