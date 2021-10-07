Tanzania: Tadb Urges Youth Tap Opportunities in Agriculture

Tanzania Agriculture Development Bank (TADB) has marked the customer service week with a strong call to Tanzanians particularly youth capitalise on immense opportunities in the agriculture, livestock and fishing sectors.

The TADB Managing Director, Mr Frank Nyabundege said during this week the bank is encouraging its clients and stakeholders to invest and tap immense opportunities in the agriculture, livestock and fishing sectors.

"TADB has a unique role to making the development and growth of agriculture, livestock and fishing sectors that they contribute to the improved farmers' income and growth of the country's economy," he said.

Mr Nyabundege said the Southern highland regions of Iringa, Mbeya, Njombe, Ruvuma, Songwe and Rukwa have a great chance of producing more food and cash crops.

While in the regions, the TADB boss made talks with various government leaders, farmers, livestock keepers who expressed satisfaction with the contribution that the bank is doing to make this sector productive.

"I have visited various projects funded by TADB and was very satisfied. I also held talks with farmers, listened to their challenges to craft lasting solutions," he said.