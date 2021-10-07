Tanzania: Tadb Urges Youth Tap Opportunities in Agriculture

7 October 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Mbeya

Tanzania Agriculture Development Bank (TADB) has marked the customer service week with a strong call to Tanzanians particularly youth capitalise on immense opportunities in the agriculture, livestock and fishing sectors.

The TADB Managing Director, Mr Frank Nyabundege said during this week the bank is encouraging its clients and stakeholders to invest and tap immense opportunities in the agriculture, livestock and fishing sectors.

"TADB has a unique role to making the development and growth of agriculture, livestock and fishing sectors that they contribute to the improved farmers' income and growth of the country's economy," he said.

Mr Nyabundege said the Southern highland regions of Iringa, Mbeya, Njombe, Ruvuma, Songwe and Rukwa have a great chance of producing more food and cash crops.

While in the regions, the TADB boss made talks with various government leaders, farmers, livestock keepers who expressed satisfaction with the contribution that the bank is doing to make this sector productive.

"I have visited various projects funded by TADB and was very satisfied. I also held talks with farmers, listened to their challenges to craft lasting solutions," he said.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X