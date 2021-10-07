Somalia: Presidential Candidates Union Condemns Eviction of People From Somaliland

6 October 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The Union of Presidential Candidates have condemned the forceful evictions of thousands of Somalis in southern Somal.

In a statement, the Union of Presidential Candidates called on the residents of the border town of Las Anod to reject the "inhumane act" against their fellow Somalis.

They also called on the clerics, traditional elders, scholars and intellectuals from Somaliland to avoid such acts that harm the brotherhood of the Somali people.

Somaliland, a breakaway state not recognised by other nations forcibly evicting over one thousand people including women and children -from a Las Anod border town.

Somaliland defended its saying the evictions were motivated by issues about security, including appeals from the local communities and authorities in Las Anod district.

Meanwhile, the UN has condemned the evictions noting they 'deeply regretted the decision by Somaliland to expel fellow Somalis from their own country and urged Somaliland government against further evictions noting the move violated human rights.

