Kenya: Nandi Senator Cherargei Wants National Team Coaches Contracted

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has reiterated the need for national teams coaches to have running contracts.

Speaking Wednesday at his office at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), during the launch of the first edition of Heroes Community Volleyball Tournament, Cherargei said it's through the contracts that tacticians will be brought to book in case of poor performance of a national team.

The tournament will be staged at Koitalel University College in Nandi County on September 16-17.

"Nearly all sports in this country don't have coaches with running contracts, and that's why various federations sack and reappoint tacticians at will. I hope that this will change even as we engage the Senate Labour and Social Welfare committee. Tacticians should have something to tie them down," said Cherargei.

"Again, we need to have our sportsmen rewarded for their performance. Really, we can't compare ourselves with our neighbors Uganda who have rewarded their athletes handsomely. While our athletes are given Sh200,000, away in Uganda athletes are being given houses and cars. Our sportsmen should be given VIP passports. If members of the County Assembly have a VIP passport, why should someone like Marathon legend Kipchoge Keino fail to own one?" quipped Cherargei.

The Senator also challenged players and federations to engage legal entities when they are signing any sponsorship to get value for the product endorsement and avoid exploitation.

Cherargei gave Sh100,000 towards the first edition of the event that seeks to recognise and honour retired volleyball players.

The Senator is fresh from filing a petition that sought Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed, officials of Athletics Kenya and National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Noc-k) to appear before parliament for alleged poor display at 2020Tokyo Olympics by Team Kenya.

Also present were Chesumei Member of the Parliament Wilson Kogo, Kenya Volleyball Federation Deputy President Charles Nyaberi, KVF Deputy Treasurer Moses Mbuthia, national women's team coach Paul Bitok who is the brainchild of the event as well as former General Service Unit men's team manager Nicholas Kimeli.

Kogo said the event was a sign of better things to come.

"It's always good to give back to society. We are excited about hosting the event and we assure you of our full support. The county has produced a lot of athletes and I believe the event will once again give a chance for coaches to scout more players," said Kogo who gave Sh50,000.

Nyaberi, on the other hand said the federation will continue to support the initiative that sought to reward former players.

"We are on course to building a Centre of Excellence in one of the schools in the County. The federation will then attach coaches to nurture more talent. We are happy to partner with Rift Valley branch to make this event a success," said Nyaberi who will boost the event with trophies and medals.

Bitok said that more than 50 teams across the country and neighbouring counties have confirmed participation.

"I believe more young players will emerge during the two-day event. This is the first edition and we look forward to making it bigger and better in coming editions. Also in future we intend to have a gala night that will reward individual prowess," said Bitok.

GSU, Equity Bank men's team and Kenya Pipeline women's team are some of the top clubs that have confirmed participation.

The event will feature three categories in self supporting teams, men's and women's senior clubs and the Secondary School/colleges category.