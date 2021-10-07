Nigeria: Africa Magic Unveiled New Drama Series in Nigeria

Africa Magic unveiled an exciting lineup of new original programming set to hit DStv screens from October at an exclusive media launch in Lagos, Nigeria.

Following an earlier announcement of two new telenovelas, 'Dilemma' and 'Venge', the channel announced the premiere of two additional series, 'The Rishantes' and 'Movement' (Japa), in November.

Africa Magic viewers will along with these new drama series, enjoy new seasons of some fan favourite shows including 'Music Buzz', which starts Wednesday, October 6 on Africa Magic Urban; a spinoff to the 'Mercy and Ike' show, 'Mercy, what next?', starts Sunday, October 10 on Africa Magic Showcase. Popular party TV shows, 'Turn Up Friday' and 'Owambe Saturdays' also make a return on Friday, October 29 and Saturday, October 30, on Africa Magic Family.

Busola Tejumola, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, shared her excitement about the new and returning shows saying: "These new drama series present fresh storylines, suspense-filled plots, and parades a mix of established and upcoming names in Nollywood that will have viewers from across Africa immersed in another top-notch Africa Magic production. On the other hand, fans will get to enjoy some of their loved Africa Magic magazine and reality shows as they make a return for a more exciting season".

To recall, Africa Magic is a collection of Pay TV entertainment channels that focus on African programming, most popularly Nigerian series and movies.