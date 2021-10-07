Egypt: ‎ Egypt Seeks Enhancing Cooperation With UN, Int'l Partners

Egypt is seeking to boost cooperation with the different UN institutions, as well as international partners, concerned with sustainable development, said the local development minister on Wednesday.

Mahmoud Shaarawy, in a meeting with representatives of UN organizations, praised coordination between his ministry and development partners to implement a number of projects and programs in Egyptian governorates.

The meeting took up preparations for an "International Cities Day" conference, which will be held in Luxor on October 30-31 under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

The conference will be held under the rubric "Adaptation and Strengthening the Capabilities of Cities to Resist Climate Change".

Shaarawy underscored the important role played by the UN organizations and international partners to render the event successful.