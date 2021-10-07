Nigeria: 2022 World Cup Qualifiers Ahmed Musa - Our Mission Is to Collect All Six Points Against CAR

Captain of the Super Eagles, Ahmed Musa, has hinted that Nigeria will not drop a point out of the six at stake in the double header 2022 World Cup qualifying matches with the Central African Republic today in Lagos and on Sunday in Douala, Cameroon.

The Turkish Super Lig's Fatih Karagumruk forward revealed yesterday that the mission has the stamp of all his colleagues and will be accomplished on Sunday to make the passage to the final knock out phase smoother.

"We have a mission, which is to collect all the six points from the two matches and make things easier for ourselves in the last two matches against Liberia and Cape Verde. Then, we can focus on the knockout matches of March next year," Musa stressed during a zoom session ahead of this evening's clash with the Wild Beasts of the Central African Republic.

Within the four days, the Group C encounters of Match-day 3 and 4 between both teams will be accomplished, with the CAR hosting the return in Cameroon's coastal city of Douala after the Confederation of African Football ruled that no football field in their country was fit and proper for international matches.

All the 23 players invited by Head Coach, Gernot Rohr, are now in camp at the Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island following the arrival on Tuesday eveningof goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.

Super Eagles will fly into Douala on Saturday morning, for the game that will start at 2pmCameroon time on Sunday, and fly to Abuja immediately after the game.

This evening's encounter will start at 5pmwith CAF's permission to admit only 5,000 spectators at the game inside the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

TODAY

E'Guinea v Zambia

Tunisia v Mauritania

Liberia v Cape Verde

Nigeria v C.A.R

Rwanda v Uganda

Mali v Kenya

DR Congo v M'gcar

Tanzania v Benin Rep.