Somalia: At Least Three Militants Killed in Attack On Somali Military Base

6 October 2021
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

MOGADISHU [SMN] - Somali National Army (SNA) said Wednesday its forces killed three al-Shabab militants and wounded several others who attempted to attack a military base on Tuesday night in the southern part of the country.

The SNA said in a brief statement that fierce fighting erupted after the militants had attempted to attack the SNA base in Janale, Lower Shabelle region.

The SNA did not say whether there were casualties on its troops during the base attack in which several militants escaped with serious injuries.

The al-Shabab militants have intensified attacks in Somalia despite government forces having made intensive operations against the group in central and southern regions in recent months in an attempt to flush out al-Shabab cells.

