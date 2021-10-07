Somalia: Two Soldiers Shot Dead By Al Shabab in Mogadishu

At least two police soldiers and civilian were shot and killed by al Shabab gunmen on Wednesday morning in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

The victims, whose name have been released as Ali Muse and Hassan Da'ar were gunned down by men armed with pistols while having a tea at a café shop in Wadajir district of Mogadishu, a witness said.

He said the killers had escaped from the crime scene. He added police soldiers arrived at the spot and carried out an operation. The police took the dead bodies into criminal investigation department for further investigation.

Somali-based group al Shabab has claimed the responsibility for Wednesday's assassination.

Since last month, the group carried out three suicide explosions and assassinations, leaving nearly 40 dead in the capital Mogadishu.

The al Qaeda linked group has been waging insurgency for more than ten years in Somalia.

The group carried out deadly bomb and gun attacks on Somali and AU army bases in south and central regions.

The militant group was ousted out of the capital in 2011 but still holds large rural swaths in south and central of the war-ravaged nation.