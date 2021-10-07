Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Four patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Southern Red Sea, Southern, and Central Regions.

Out of these, two patients are from the Quarantine Center in Assab, Southern Red Sea Region. One patient is from the Quarantine Center in Mendefera, Southern Region. The last patient is from the Quarantine Center in Asmara, Central Region.

Accordingly, the total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 6,729.

The total number of recovered patients to date stands at 6,663 while the number of deaths at 42.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

6 October 2021