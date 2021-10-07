Eritrea: Seminar On Management and Leadership

Mendefera, 06 October 2021- Seminar focusing on management and leadership was organized in the Southern Region. The seminar program was organized by the office of the PFDJ and the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students branches in the region.

The seminar was attended by 41 exemplary youth from the 12 sub-zones of the region.

The seminar focused on the preparation of research paper, organization and integrated leadership, leadership management, institution concept, effective management, conflict resolution as well as leadership and nurturing political community.

At the seminar, extensive discussion was conducted on the topics presented by Mr. Yemane Gebreab, Head of Political Affairs of the PFDJ on self-management and characteristics of leadership and time management.

Mr. Ghirmai Gebru, head of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students branch in the region, on his part said that the seminar was in continuation of the sustainable programs aimed at developing the overall capacity of the youths,

Commending for the successful organization of the seminar, Mr. Habteab Tesfatsion, Governor of the Southern Region, called on the participants to practically exercise the knowledge they gained at the seminar.