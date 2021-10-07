Eritrea: World Cerebral Palsy Day Observed

6 October 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

World Cerebral Palsy Day, 6 October, was observed at the national level in Asmara.

Indicating that Cerebral palsy is a disability caused by brain injury or problem and is one of the common physical disabilities affecting the most vulnerable, L/Col. Berhane Bokretsion, chairman of the National Association of Intellectual and Developmental Disability, said that as a result of the sustainable awareness-raising activities the understanding of the society on disability is growing from time to time.

L/Col. Berhane also called for putting in place infrastructure of the development of teaching and learning process for the victims, expansion of rehabilitation centers for the disabled as well as for the increased role of government institutions and stakeholders for the well-being of the disabled nationals.

World Cerebral Palsy Day is being observed for the 3rd time at a national level and for the 10th time globally.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X