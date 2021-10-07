Gambia: Assan Ceesay Scores Quadruple Goals in Zurich Big Win

Scorpion's striker Assan Ceesay guided his Swiss top flight team FC Zurich to a 6-2 demolition of FC Sion in their week-9 fixture of the Swiss Super League played at the Stadion Letzigrund on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Gambian international opened his goal scoring account in the Swiss Super League after scoring four goals to guide FC Zurich to a remarkable win over the weekend.

The former Gamtel FC striker scored his four goals in the 3rd, 48th, 72nd and 90th minutes respectively.

He also provided an assist for FC Zurich's fourth goal scored by Antonio Marchesano in the 75th minute before Akaki Gogia also registered his name on the score sheet in the 87th minute.

The win masterminded by Assan Ceesay will serve as a present for FC Zurich to celebrate the club's 125th birthday.

The Gambian international goal-poacher has now scored four goals in 9 matches for FC Zurich.

The victory has now moved FC Zurich to second position in the league with 17 points, while FC Sion sits seventh position with 9 points after nine matches.