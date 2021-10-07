Gambia/Morocco: Scorpions Hold 1st Training Session Ahead of Morocco Clash

The Gambia senior national team; the Scorpions yesterday, Tuesday held their first training session ahead of their international friendly clash with Morocco CHAN team on 7 October 2021.

Coach Tom Saintfiet and his boys will rub shoulders with Sierra Leone in their second match on 9 October 2021 before brawling with South Sudan in their third game on 12 October 2021.

Coach Saintfiet will use the international friendly matches to prepare his team fit and ready for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Gambia senior national team thumped Niger 2-0 and Togo 1-0 in their last international friendly matches played in June 2021.