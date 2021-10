Senegalese Premier League side Cassa Sports yesterday, Tuesday, arrived in The Gambia after their 2021 Senegalese FA Cup win over FC Diambar.

During their stay in The Gambia, Cassa Sport will visit the president of Latrikunda United Football Club, who gave them prolific striker Lamin Jarjue.

Jarjue was influential for Cassa Sport in their FA cup triumph over FC Diambar.

Cassa Sport has produced one of the finest players for the Senegalese national team in previous years.