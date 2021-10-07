Gambia: GFPA Organises First Players Award

The Gambia Football Players Association (GFPA) over the weekend organised its first ever football award at a ceremony held at Pencha Mi Hall.

The awards night was aimed at recognising tremendous achievement made by players both in the male and female leagues of The Gambia Football Federation.

The event brought together football club presidents, administrators, players and other dignitaries.

John Bass, President of The Gambia Football Players Association said the performance of the nominees both individually and collectively reflected the development of our leagues ever though there is room for improvement.

"We will strive as an association to the best of our abilities to continue to support our members who are the league players," he stated.

He said that the past two years has been historic for Gambian football particularly for our U-20 and senior national team.

Mr. Bass on behalf of the Players Association, said they have confident that the female U-20 team will secure victory against Burkina Faso in their return leg.

Lamin Saidykhan alias LEFOE of Fortune FC won the GFF 1st division league male player of the season award.

Catherine Jatta was awarded female 1st division player of the season award.

Saikouba Ceesay of The Gambia Armed Forces who scored 13 goals, was awarded the leading goal scorer of the GFF 1st division league.

The GFF female 1st division leading goal scorer of the season goes to Catherine Jatta of Gambia Police Force

The GFF 1st division youngest player of the season went to Awa K. Darboe of Abuko United.

Kaddy Jarju of Future Bi, who registered 29 goals went home with the GFF female 2nd division leading goal scorer of the season award.

The GFF 1st division goalkeeper of the season goes to Yankuba Sabally of Fortune FC.

The GFF female 1st division female goalkeeper of the season was bagged by Aminatta A. Darboe of The Gambia Police Force, while the GFF 2nd division female goalkeeper of the season award went to Diminga Mendy of Berewuleng female football club.

The GFF 2nd division male goalkeeper of the season award was collected by Sainey Trawally of Gunjur United, while the GFF male second division young player of the season award was awarded to Bakary Ceesay of Team Rhino.

Bernard Sylva of Fortune FC secured the goal of the season award, while Abdoulie Manneh of Wallidan took the youngest player award. Wallidan FC fan club was named the best of the season.