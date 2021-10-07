Gambia: Public Schools Outperform Private Schools in Grade 9 Exams

Deputy permanent secretary at the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) has revealed that public schools in the country outperformed private schools in 2021 Gambia Basic Certificate Examination (GABECE).

Adama Jimba Jobe made this revelation on Thursday at the Regional Education Directorate in Kanifing as he analysed the GABECE results before the press.

He catalogued the results in percentages in which public schools performance almost double the performance of the private schools.

According to him Mr. Jobe, 19 students with aggregate six - 12 (63%) came from the public schools and seven (37%) came from private schools'.

"Out of the 16 schools where students recorded aggregate six, 11 came from the public and 5 from private schools. Looking at the number of students by gender, 12 are boys and 7 are girls," DPS Jobe explained.

He revealed that the number of candidates with credit by subject (focusing on the core subjects) area in 2021; 8,763 scored credit in English; 5,453 had credit in Maths, 9414 in Science and 11,370 in SES.

According to DPS Jobe, comparing 2020 to 2021, the volume of students with credit in the core subject increased across all subject areas. He also explained the trend of candidate with aggregate 42 by region over the last three years while nationally, the number of candidates with aggregate 42 or less increased from 12,148 in 2020 to 12,354 in 2021. "In terms of volume, there are more girls than boys with aggregate score of 42 or less for the last three years."

He informed that number of candidates who sat for GABECE in 2021/2022 academic year by Region and Gender stands at 26, 147 students; 11,340 males and 14,807 females.

Jobe highlighted that about 418 candidates' results were not included in the analysis due to delay in the submission of the Continuous Assessment (CASS) marks by their schools.

"Number of candidates with pass marks by core subjects from 2020 to 2021 passes increased in the four core subject areas thus in English increased from 11419 to 14254; Maths from 6028 to 9589; Science from 12863 to 14370 and SES from 14811 to 16513," he stated.