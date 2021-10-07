Gambia: Chimo Utd Share Spoils With Misira Utd in Brikama Nawetan

Chimo United FC last Tuesday shared spoils with Misira United FC in the 2021-2022 Brikama nawetan season.

Both sides played a goalless draw at the SSP Football Field to share points in Brikama rainy biggest football showpiece.

The draw earned both Chimo United FC and Misira United FC 1 point each following their goalless stalemate in their opening group match.

Diamond Boys FC defeated Infantry 1-0 to clasp their debut triumph in Brikama wet season biggest football fiesta.

Infantry must win their remaining group matches to maintain their chances of reaching the second round of Brikama summer biggest football jamboree.