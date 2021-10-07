Malawi: Chakwera Receives Vision Leadership Award

7 October 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera was on Tuesday conferred with a Vision Leadership Award by the Young Democrat Union of Africa (YDUA) during a ceremony held at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

YDUA president Louisa Atta-Agyemang said Chakwera was decorated with the award "for his impeccable leadership in ensuring food security and rule of law in the Republic of Malawi."

Atta-Agyemang said many young people in Africa were admiring Chakwera's efforts to achieve food security for at least 2.55 million people who stood at risk of high level of acute hunger before he assumed the presidency.

"Considering the state of perennial food insecurity that plagues a lot of countries on the continent over the years especially Malawi and the tremendous impact you have made over the short period of your office through the introduction of the Affordable Input Program to ensure over 4.3 million smallholder farmers have access to very essential farming inputs," Atta-Agyemang said.

She added: "We can only build a prosperous Africa for future generations through such bold and transformational steps, Your Excellency, you won the admiration of us at YDUA.

"It is that of such admiration that culminated in a decision at our first general meeting that we, as young democrat of Africa, confer on you an honorary award for visionary leadership, especially for your role in ensuring food security and rule of law in Malawi."

Concluded Atta-Agyemang, "Sir, do accept this honour from us, our hope is that as you continue to share your service with the people of Malawi many other young people will be inspired to greater heights by your example."

In his acceptance remarks, President Chakwera said he was humbled to receive the award on behalf of Malawians.

"This award is a timely reminder to all of us that if we put in place the right policies, food security can be achieved as a country," he said while thanking the young politicians from across the continent for the by recognition of his Government's efforts.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X