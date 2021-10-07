Malawi: Chakwera Receives Vision Leadership Award

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera was on Tuesday conferred with a Vision Leadership Award by the Young Democrat Union of Africa (YDUA) during a ceremony held at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

YDUA president Louisa Atta-Agyemang said Chakwera was decorated with the award "for his impeccable leadership in ensuring food security and rule of law in the Republic of Malawi."

Atta-Agyemang said many young people in Africa were admiring Chakwera's efforts to achieve food security for at least 2.55 million people who stood at risk of high level of acute hunger before he assumed the presidency.

"Considering the state of perennial food insecurity that plagues a lot of countries on the continent over the years especially Malawi and the tremendous impact you have made over the short period of your office through the introduction of the Affordable Input Program to ensure over 4.3 million smallholder farmers have access to very essential farming inputs," Atta-Agyemang said.

She added: "We can only build a prosperous Africa for future generations through such bold and transformational steps, Your Excellency, you won the admiration of us at YDUA.

"It is that of such admiration that culminated in a decision at our first general meeting that we, as young democrat of Africa, confer on you an honorary award for visionary leadership, especially for your role in ensuring food security and rule of law in Malawi."

Concluded Atta-Agyemang, "Sir, do accept this honour from us, our hope is that as you continue to share your service with the people of Malawi many other young people will be inspired to greater heights by your example."

In his acceptance remarks, President Chakwera said he was humbled to receive the award on behalf of Malawians.

"This award is a timely reminder to all of us that if we put in place the right policies, food security can be achieved as a country," he said while thanking the young politicians from across the continent for the by recognition of his Government's efforts.