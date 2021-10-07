Malawi Urged to Vocationalise Secondary Schools

Introducing technical and vocational education in secondary schools is said to be one of the strategies towards the attainment of Malawi 2063.

Reverend Matilda Tumalike Matabwa made the remarks on Wednesday during her doctoral research symposium in Lilongwe where the First Lady Madam Monica Chakwera was also in attendance.

Dr Matabwa's research findings indicate that vocationalising secondary school education provides hope to students of job opportunities including self-employment after leaving school.

"Government should introduce technical and vocational education in secondary schools to empower young people," said Dr Matabwa.

On her part, First lady Madam Monica Chakwera stressed the need for young people to be equipped with various skills.

The First Lady noted that having a well educated and skilled generation can help in reducing the levels of unemployment in the country. Madam Chakwera however said there is a need for concerted efforts to achieve this objective.

" I have no doubt but believe that if the recommendations proposed will be adequately applied, then vocational skills training in secondary education would effectively achieve its productivity goals and the issue of unemployment would be a thing of the past," said the First Lady.

Speaking earlier, Minister of Education Agnes Nyalonje admitted that there are gaps in the education sector that must be addressed. She however disclosed that her Ministry will re-introduce old subjects among them Civics.

Reverend Matabwa is the Secretary General of the Malawi Assemblies of God and a lead pastor of area 47 Glorious Temple. She holds a PhD in Management obtained at LIGS University in Hawaii in the United States of America.