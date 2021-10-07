Malawi: Head of EU Delegation Dates Blantyre Press Club

7 October 2021
Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (Lilongwe)
By Mcdonald Chiwayula

The new European Union Ambassador Rune Skinnebach says the press play a crucial role in shaping the socio-economic agenda of a country.

Skinnebach was speaking on Wednesday at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre during an interaction with members of Blantyre Press Club (BPC). He said the EU is ready to work together with the press in several areas.

He spoke highly of the press in Malawi saying the fourth estate is doing a commendable job in bringing out issues that touch on the lives of people. He then asked for more collaboration with the media focussing on Climate Change, Governance and Human Development.

On his part, President of BPC, Blessings Kanache, said the club is eager to work together with the EU Delegation in cognizant of the EU's role in development.

The EU Ambassador was in company of Aurelie Valtat, EU's Head of Political, Press and Information and Arnold Chikavanga, EU's Programme Manager for Social Protection and Resilience.

Skinnebach earlier served as Deputy Head of the European External Service Action (EEAS) Pan African Affairs Division and also as Deputy Head of the EEAs Human Resource Policy Division.

