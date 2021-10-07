Malawi: St John of God Attending to 120 People Contemplating Suicide a Month

7 October 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

Saint John of God Hospitaller Services, an institution that deals with mental health, says it is attending to 120 people per month who think of committing suicide.

Chief Executive Officer of the institution, Dr Charles Masulani, says it is worrisome that people in the country commit suicide because the country lacks experts in mental health.

Dr Masulani said it is important for the nation to do something as numbers of people committing suicide were increasing with causes like economic instability and coronavirus disease.

"We are very slow in addressing this situation. Mental health issues and suicide cases are on the rise. Something ought to be done as soon as possible," remarked Dr Masulani.

Seed Global Health, an organisation that promotes education for health workers, has said it will continue supporting the education programme offered by Saint John of God in Mzuzu.

Tionge Moyo of Seed Global Health said education for health workers was vital for the future Malawi.

"We are committed to education of health workers so that we can have a healthy nation in the years to come," she said.

Saint John of God Hospitaller Services has centres in Mzuzu and Lilongwe.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X