Malawi: St John of God Attending to 120 People Contemplating Suicide a Month

Saint John of God Hospitaller Services, an institution that deals with mental health, says it is attending to 120 people per month who think of committing suicide.

Chief Executive Officer of the institution, Dr Charles Masulani, says it is worrisome that people in the country commit suicide because the country lacks experts in mental health.

Dr Masulani said it is important for the nation to do something as numbers of people committing suicide were increasing with causes like economic instability and coronavirus disease.

"We are very slow in addressing this situation. Mental health issues and suicide cases are on the rise. Something ought to be done as soon as possible," remarked Dr Masulani.

Seed Global Health, an organisation that promotes education for health workers, has said it will continue supporting the education programme offered by Saint John of God in Mzuzu.

Tionge Moyo of Seed Global Health said education for health workers was vital for the future Malawi.

"We are committed to education of health workers so that we can have a healthy nation in the years to come," she said.

Saint John of God Hospitaller Services has centres in Mzuzu and Lilongwe.