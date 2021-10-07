Uganda Pip Namibia to the Post

NAMIBIA failed to qualify for the u19 Cricket World Cup by the narrowest of margins when Uganda pipped them to the post with a better run rate.

Namibia beat Nigeria by six runs on the Duckworth Lewis system at the Africa World Cup qualifier in Kigali yesterday, but Uganda thrashed Tanzania by eight wickets to book their ticket to next year's world cup on run rate.

Uganda, Namibia and Tanzania all finished on six points, but Uganda topped the log with a 2,12 nett run rate, followed by Namibia (0,81) and Tanzania (0,38).

In yesterday's match, Nigeria were dismissed for 184, and after a rain interruption, Namibia reached the revised target of 168 for the loss of eight wickets.

In Nigeria's innings, Huzeifa Abdulsalam (1) and Lukman Kofoworola (6) failed to get going, but the rest of their top order weighed in with solid contributions as Paul Pam scored 31, Talabi Odunayo 30, Ridwan Abdulkareem 19 and Theophilus Jeremiah 29, as they reached 152 for seven wickets with 10 overs remaining.

Namibia's bowlers, however struck back with regular wickets as they restricted Nigeria to 184 all out.

Ramon Wilmot led the way with three wickets for 36 runs, while Jack Parker took 2/35.

Namibia's innings got off to a solid start as Wilmot and Gerhard Janse van Rensburg shared a 43 run partnership before the latter was out for 24.

Wilmot was in great form and went on to score 73 off only 32 balls (4x6, 10x4), but Nigeria struck back with some wickets in the middle order to ensure a tight finish.

Alex Volschenk (20), Dirk Theunissen (16 not out) and Lu-Hendro de Waal (14) however pulled it through for Namibia in the end, but their overall run-rate was not good enough as Uganda beat them to the post.