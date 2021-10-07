Zimbabwe: Manager Steals From President Mnangagwa's Son

A 45-year-old manager with Monicho Enterprise today appeared in court on allegations of defrauding President Emmerson Mnangagwa's son of US$67 776 in a botched goods shipment deal.

Farai Chitagu was facing theft of trust property charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.

The State opposed bail on the grounds that Chitagu was likely to interfere with witnesses and to abscond.

Mr Mangosi remanded Chitagu in custody to today for bail ruling.

The court heard that sometime in 2020, Sakhile Mnangagwa entrusted Chitagu and gave him money amounting to US$88 390 which was meant for purchasing of three 15 tonne truck horses, one C-Class Mercedes Benz motor vehicle, a fork lift and various motor spares.

It is alleged that in January this year, Chitagu delivered two 15 tonne truck horses to Sakhile valued at US$20 614.

Chitagu allegedly promised to deliver the remaining one 15 tonne truck horse, one Mercedes Benz C-Class motor vehicle, one fork lift and motor spares to Sakhile since he stated that the shipment was not being done at once.

The court heard that in a bid to follow up on his goods, Sakhile tried several times to contact Chitagu through his mobile phone to no avail, as he allegedly kept on giving excuses and to date he has not delivered the remaining goods.

It is the State case that as a result of Chitagu's actions, Sakhile lost US$67 776 and nothing was recovered.