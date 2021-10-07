Malawi Needs Tailor-Made Solutions

President of the Malawi Assemblies of God Bishop Andrew Dube says the church values education as it is the only tool that can help in transforming the country.

Bishop Dube, therefore, said the time has come for Malawians to design tailor-made solutions that can address challenges the country is facing.

He was speaking at the Doctoral Symposium of Reverend Matilda Tumalike Matabwa in Lilongwe.

First Lady Madam Monica Chakwera is in attendance.

Rev. Matabwa is the current Secretary General of the Malawi Assemblies of God in Malawi and a lead pastor of area 47 Glorious Temple.

She holds a PhD in Management obtained at LIGS University in Hawaii in the United States of America.

Reverend Matabwa's research is titled 'Vocationalising secondary education, positioning Malawi to prosper'.

Apart from the First Lady, those attending the event include Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare, Patricia Kaliati, Minister of Education Agnes Nyalonje and Minister of Youth and Sports Ulemu Msungama.