Malawi Needs Tailor-Made Solutions

6 October 2021
Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (Lilongwe)
By Edith Kayira

President of the Malawi Assemblies of God Bishop Andrew Dube says the church values education as it is the only tool that can help in transforming the country.

Bishop Dube, therefore, said the time has come for Malawians to design tailor-made solutions that can address challenges the country is facing.

He was speaking at the Doctoral Symposium of Reverend Matilda Tumalike Matabwa in Lilongwe.

First Lady Madam Monica Chakwera is in attendance.

Rev. Matabwa is the current Secretary General of the Malawi Assemblies of God in Malawi and a lead pastor of area 47 Glorious Temple.

She holds a PhD in Management obtained at LIGS University in Hawaii in the United States of America.

Reverend Matabwa's research is titled 'Vocationalising secondary education, positioning Malawi to prosper'.

Apart from the First Lady, those attending the event include Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare, Patricia Kaliati, Minister of Education Agnes Nyalonje and Minister of Youth and Sports Ulemu Msungama.

Read the original article on MBC.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Malawi Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X