Africa: Morocco Thrash Guinea Bissau to Go On Top of Group I

Morocco took the lead of FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022 qualifiers group I, after thrashing Guinea Bissau 5-0 at Moulay Prince Abdellah in Rabat.

The victory raised the Atlas Lions tally to six points from two games, two more than second placed Guinea and Guinea Bissau, while Sudan trails the group on one point.

The Moroccans have dominated the game since the first whistle, and scored five unanswered goals to give Coach Vahid Halilhodzic an astounding win.

Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi put Morocco ahead at the half hour mark, making use of a defensive error.

And right before the break it became 2-0 when Imrane Louza scored from the spot to double the Moroccans' lead.

In the second half, the Atlas Lions continued dominating, and four minutes after halftime Ilias Chair added the third goal past Guinea Bissau goalkeeper Jonas Mendes with a superb strike.

Just after the hour mark it became 4-0. Striker Ayoub El Kaabi scored with a beautiful acrobatic kick from a close range to sign a usual beauty from the former Wydad forward.

Eight minutes from time, Munir El Haddadi put the icing on the cake scoring Atlas Lions' fifth of the night as Morocco ended the game in style.

Both sides will lock horns again next Sunday in Casablanca.