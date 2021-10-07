Mauritania: Construction Work of Two Algeria-Mauritania Border Posts Start in Tindouf

The construction work of two Algeria-Mauritania land border posts were launched Wednesday at the PK-75 kilometer point in the territory of the province of Tindouf.

The project study has been entrusted to a local office and work monitoring to the agency of technical control in Tindouf.

According to the data sheet, the project in question provides for each of the posts nine (9) pavilions dedicated to administrative procedures, including the control of exit and entry movements, police, Algerian customs, a control post for heavy vehicles and another rest for passengers.

The project plan also includes accommodation facilities for policemen and Algerian customs and staff housing.

The land border crossing Shaheed Mustapha Benboulaid, currently operational and designed in prefabricated building, does not meet the expectations of both countries, said Mahiout, calling to reduce deadlines and accelerate the pace of the new project.

This project will also encourage economic operators to export their products to West African countries.

More than a hundred Algerian and foreign economic operators attended the last edition of "Mouggar" International Fair, hence the importance of the new border posts that will provide businessmen with the necessary conditions for export.