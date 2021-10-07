Tunisia: President of Republic Congratulates His Egyptian Counterpart On 48th Anniversary of October 1973 War

6 October 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic Kais Saied had, Wednesday evening, a telephone conversation with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, during which he congratulated him on the 48th anniversary of the October 1973 war.

During this war, the Egyptian army won an " unprecedented " victory and achieved a military " miracle " in all respects, by crossing, in a few hours, the Suez Canal and the Bar-Lev line.

The telephone conversation provided an opportunity to review the "excellent" relations of brotherhood between the two countries, and to reaffirm the common will to diversify and strengthen them," a statement issued by the Presidency reads.

In addition, the Head of State reiterated his thanks to the Egyptian President for the air bridge that he has authorized to support the efforts of Tunisia in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X