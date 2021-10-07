Tunisia: President of Republic Congratulates His Egyptian Counterpart On 48th Anniversary of October 1973 War

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic Kais Saied had, Wednesday evening, a telephone conversation with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, during which he congratulated him on the 48th anniversary of the October 1973 war.

During this war, the Egyptian army won an " unprecedented " victory and achieved a military " miracle " in all respects, by crossing, in a few hours, the Suez Canal and the Bar-Lev line.

The telephone conversation provided an opportunity to review the "excellent" relations of brotherhood between the two countries, and to reaffirm the common will to diversify and strengthen them," a statement issued by the Presidency reads.

In addition, the Head of State reiterated his thanks to the Egyptian President for the air bridge that he has authorized to support the efforts of Tunisia in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.