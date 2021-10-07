Zimbabwe: Top Cop Granted Bail

POLICE officer commanding Mashonaland West province, Assistant Commissioner Coneli Dube, who is facing criminal abuse of office charges, has been granted $30 000 bail by a Chinhoyi magistrate.

Dube appeared before provincial magistrate, Ms Ruth Moyo who remanded him to October 20 after consenting to bail coupled with various conditions, including not interfering with witnesses and residing at ZRP Tomlinson Depot until the matter is finalised and reporting once a week on Fridays at Highlands Police Station in Harare.

Dube was represented by Mr Tinashe Dzvore of Mushonga, Mutsvairo and Associates.

Prosecutor Mr Review Nikisi told the court that on February 13, 2021, Dube tried to protect four Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers, Detective Assistant Inspector Moses Million, Detective Assistant Inspector Newton Musende, Detective Sergeant Never Muchekawaya and Detective Constable Justice Mapfanya who are facing charges of extorting money from Washington Ongorani.

He allegedly withheld the criminal docket for the four, thereby contravening Section 184 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9:23.

The court heard that Dube withheld the docket under ZRP Chinhoyi Central CR 48/02/21.